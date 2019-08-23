Only foreign operator of Russian Sukhoi SuperJet 100 planes wants to get rid of them

Mexico’s Interjet, which is currently the only foreign airline operating Russian Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft, announced that it intends to sell them.

There are 22 aircraft of this type in the Interjet’s fleet. According to the reports, only 21 planes can be actually sold, since one was badly damaged and dismantled for parts.

The carrier, reportedly, made this decision because of the ‘difficult financial situation’. In 2016-2017 the airline stopped paying for spare parts to the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft manufacturer and Powerjet, the engine manufacturer, and as a result, they stopped supplying components. The situation was aggravated by the fact that Interjet removed parts from “flying” planes and put them on others.

At the moment, only six SSJ100s from the Interjet fleet continue to fly.

Since Interjet purchased the aircraft brand new, they are no more than 6 years old. The carrier wants to get $16-$17 million for them.