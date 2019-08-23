A220-300 ready for Star Alliance Airline Egypt Air
The first A220-300 for EgyptAir, a member of Star Alliance has successfully completed its inaugural test flight from the Mirabel assembly line. The first of 12 aircraft EgyptAir s on order is due to be delivered to the Cairo-based airline in the coming weeks.
The A220 for EgyptAir will provide passengers with superior comfort, its innovative cabin design featuring the widest economy seats of any single-aisle aircraft and panoramic windows for more natural light. The aircraft which is outfitted with a brand new cabin layout of 134 seats, will now enter its final phase of completion before delivery.
The A220 delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and true wide-body comfort in a single-aisle aircraft. The A220 brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least 20% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft. With a range of up to 3,400 nm (6,300 km), the A220 offers the performance of larger single-aisle aircraft.
More than 80 A220 aircraft are flying with 5 operators on regional and transcontinental routes in Asia, America, Europe and Africa, proving the great versatility of Airbus’ latest addition
Korean Air slashes Japan routes amid flaring tensions
Korean Air has announced its plans to adjust the frequency of some routes, in consideration ... Read More
Malaysia: New airline passenger ‘departure tax’ goes into effect September 1
Beginning on September 1, 2019, travelers flying out from Malaysia will be required to pay ... Read More
29 Chinese tourists injured in Moscow tour bus crash
29 Chinese tourists were injured when their tour bus hit a lamppost on a busy ... Read More