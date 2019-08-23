Ethiopian Airlines Cargo new flights: Addis Ababa to Bangkok and Hanoi

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, the Largest Cargo Operator in Africa started a once-weekly freighter service from Addis Ababa to Bangkok, Thailand, and Hanoi, Vietnam as of August 16, 2019.

Regarding the new service, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “Our new cargo service to Bangkok and Hanoi will supplement the daily belly-hold cargo capacity on passenger aircraft and will create better connectivity for cargo transport not just between Ethiopia and Thailand and Vietnam but also to over 60 destinations we serve in Africa. The commencement of these flights makes Ethiopian the first African carrier to operate cargo flights from Bangkok, and will also create better opportunity for Thai and Vietnamese exporters to have a one-stop access to the 60 plus African destinations Ethiopian serves. The freighter flight will also link Bangkok and Hanoi to Europe, Asia, Middle East and the Americas.”

