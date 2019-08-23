Mexico’s competition regulator fines Cancún International Airport $3.7 million
Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) announced today that it fined Cancún International Airport 72.5 million pesos (US$3.7 million) for blocking new taxi operators, which reduced competition and effectively overcharged millions of passengers.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), the Mexican company that runs the airport at tourist hot spot Cancun, along with 15 others across Latin America, said it will challenge the ruling and the 72.5 million pesos fine.
The competition regulator said that from 2010 to at least 2018, the airport gave mostly negative assessments to taxis wishing to operate at the Cancun airport, preventing them from receiving federal permits.
