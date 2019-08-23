Hawaiian Airlines Emergency: Seal failed in engine on Oakland Honolulu flight

Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement tonight it was determined that “a seal failed in the aircraft’s left engine, causing the oil to leak onto hot parts of the plane’s engine and air conditioning pressurization system, resulting in smoke in the cabin.” The airline said the performance of the engine was not affected.

Hawaiian Airlines flight HA47 on the route from Oakland, California to Honolulu made an emergency landing today at around 11:40 a.m. at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and was met by fire trucks – one which came from Hickam Air Force Base – and other first responders as the aircraft was filled with smoke.

Officials said the smoke appeared to originate from the cargo hold, and crews were set to inspect baggage from the plane.

About a half-hour before landing, smoke began to fill the cabin. Upon landing, the 184 passengers deplaned onto the tarmac using emergency slides.

Seven passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

Hawaiian Airlines chief operations officer, Jon Snook, said crews were unable to find any fire in the plane or in the cargo hold once the airplane landed at the airport. So far the source of the smoke is not known.

All seven fire trucks of Honolulu Airport fire department responded, with another fire engine from Hickam Airforce Base on stand by.

The captain ordered all exits, including emergency exits, were to open and evacuation shoots deployed. Passengers followed crew instructions and left their carry-on bags on the plane allowing a fast evacuation. Fire officials were concerned about fire in the cargo area and quickly guided passenger away from the aircraft. Busses took passengers.

The remaining passengers were taken to a debriefing area. They were then taken to a terminal by bus and given a free round-trip ticket and travel voucher by Hawaiian Airlines.