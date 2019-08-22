Italian debutants showcase fresh ideas at WTM London 2019

Six exhibitors from Italy will make their debut at WTM London 2019 – the event where ideas arrive – showcasing new destinations, cutting-edge technology and fresh touring inspiration.

They include Heart of the Dolomites – a new tourist board promoting digital-detox holidays in the mountainous region of northern Italy – and inbound tour operator TUO Travel, which plans to unveil new partnerships and excursions at WTM.

Other new Italian exhibitors are Air Home Restaurant, a start-up peer-to-peer website, offering the chance to book social foodie experiences around the world, such as cooking shows, tastings and meals.

Accommodation specialists exhibiting for the first time are Espogest, a Rome-based hotel company, and Hotel Carlyle – a stylish, modern four-star property which is a 15-minute walk from the centre of Milan.

The sixth new exhibitor is Grimaldi Euromed, which operates passenger ferries between Greece and Italy and across the Mediterranean. Part of the Grimaldi Group – a multinational logistics giant – the ferry firm has installed ‘mega batteries’ on two cruise ferries which means there will be zero emissions during short port visits.

Emma Taveri – Chief Executive of Destination Makers, which manages marketing for Heart of the Dolomites – said the region features “amazing” mountains and year-round activities that range from the chilled – such as mountaintop sunrise yoga – to adrenaline sports, including zip-lining, snow-sports and mountain climbing.

“We are designing a completely new way of experiencing our mountains with no technology and total mind-and-soul recharging experiences,” she said.

“We are exhibiting at WTM London to position Heart of the Dolomites as the ideal destination to ‘recharge in nature’, both in winter and summer.”

Reflecting WTM London’s ethos of generating new ideas and fresh thinking, the tourist board recently ran a contest called Recharge in Nature which received more than 19,000 applications from across the world.

Carlo Nocella, TUO Travel’s Sales and Product Manager, said the company is busy working on announcements for WTM London, such as partnerships with luxury hotels and resorts.

The DMC will also unveil luxury private tours of Italy featuring accommodation in prestigious five-star city-centre hotels, plus upmarket excursions such as helicopter trips, luxury boat trips on Italy’s lakes, and exclusive access to art museums and secret gardens.

Furthermore, TUO Travel is developing products in scenic southern regions such as Calabria – the ‘toe’ of Italy – and Apulia, which forms the ‘heel’ of Italy’s ‘boot’.

Echoing WTM London’s mantra of ‘Ideas Arrive Here’, he said: “The aim during WTM is to meet the most important luxury travel professionals, travel designers and tour operators.

“WTM London is a formidable marketplace. It is the key event of the year where TUO Travel can showcase its best opportunities and products that will create the perfect Italian trip.”

Simon Press, Exhibition Director WTM London, added: “Italian exhibitors have long been great supporters of WTM, and it is encouraging to see so many new companies joining us from Italy, ranging from innovative start-ups to long-established multinationals that are leading the way in sustainability.

“They recognise how WTM can provide an unparalleled platform to publicise their products to new and existing business partners from around the world.”

Heart of the Dolomites: Stand EU50

TUO Travel: Stand EU200

Air Home Restaurant: Stand EU42

Hotel Carlyle: Stand EU64

Grimaldi Euromed: Stand EU30

Espogest: Stand EU34

eTN is a media partner for WTM London.

