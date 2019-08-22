The St. Regis Atlanta Celebrates the Completion of Its 10th Anniversary Re-Imagining

Southern Elegance Meets Modern Travel Amenities

In celebration of its gala 10th Anniversary, The St. Regis Atlanta , an unparalleled in-town resort located in the exclusive enclave of Buckhead, is delighted to announce the completion of its property-wide refresh. The renewal, which combines historical elements and traditional Southern elegance with the needs of today’s connected traveler, includes a revitalization ­­of the guest rooms; the creation of a luxurious, three-story event space, Maisonette; an expansion of the St. Regis Bar; and the introduction of The Garden Room an immersive enchanted garden restaurant from the operators and culinary team behind Atlas, the hotel’s renowned fine-dining restaurant.

The St. Regis Atlanta’s rich history is reflected throughout the renewal. The hotel’s acclaimed Georgian architecture and tailored, romantic gardens, designed in homage to the surrounding historic homes in Buckhead, have been amplified throughout the property. Throughout 2019, the property will present a variety of 10th anniversary-centric offerings and experiences, including culinary events in the interactive kitchen, to celebrate its first-decade milestone.

“We could not be more delighted with our completed make-over or more eager to share it with our guests,” said Guntram Merl, general manager of The St. Regis Atlanta. “First-time visitors will be captivated and returning guests will be delighted to find their favorite features not only beautifully refreshed and modernized, but even more expansive and elegant than before.”

The renewed guest rooms are sophisticated and calming, with sage tones in the rooms and hues of auberge and raspberry in the suites. Each of the 151 guest rooms, including 31 suites, is elegantly appointed with the comforts of a fine home, featuring five-fixture white marble bathrooms, iPad controls for smart room functionality, plush linens and luxurious bathroom amenities, all set off by an abundance of natural light. The newly-built three-story event space, Maisonette, which includes The Maisonette Gallery and the Maisonette Pavilion, meets the needs of any meeting, event or social gathering. Maisonette also features a full-service Chef’s Kitchen, which can be used to present interactive culinary experiences.

The celebrated St. Regis Bar, long Atlanta’s favorite venue for convivial social gatherings, was expanded by connecting it to The Wine Room, allowing for more guest seating. The Garden Room, a newly constructed 3,070-square-foot restaurant, boasts 100 seats and a new bar surrounded by an additional 24 stools. The all-season restaurant encompasses a compelling curved glass and steel art structure and lavish landscaping to create a modern take on a Southern garden party serving signature cocktails and locally-sourced small plates.

The property commissioned Daroff Design to renovate the guestrooms including the unparalleled Empire Suite, as well as to develop Maisonette. The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry carried out the architecture and design of The Garden Room.

Since the property’s debut in April 2009, it has developed into a 26-floor luxury escape for guests, a home to 53 St. Regis Residences, more than 24,000 square feet of contemporary meeting and event space, two exclusive bars featuring world-class culinary options, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility that overlooks an exquisite 40,000-square-foot Pool Piazza and Poolside Café & Bar. Each guest room and suite is attended by the signature St. Regis Butler Service, an ever-present yet unobtrusive service dedicated to meeting the needs of discerning global travelers. Located within the exclusive Buckhead community, The St. Regis Atlanta is conveniently within walking distance of Atlanta’s finest specialty shopping, restaurants, art galleries, and landmark corporations.

The St. Regis Atlanta is located at Eighty-Eight West Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. For reservations or more information, please call (404) 563-7900 or visit stregisatlanta.com.

