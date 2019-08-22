ACLU of Hawaii tells Trump administration: Don’t roll back trans rights

Earlier this month, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii (“ACLU of Hawaii”) urged the United States Department of Health and Human Services not to roll back health care protections for transgender people. In comments submitted objecting to proposed changes to the Health Care Rights Law, Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, the ACLU of Hawaii stressed the devastating health consequences for transgender people, those seeking reproductive health care including abortion, as well as people of color, people who are disabled, those with limited English proficiency, and others.

“Transgender and non-binary people belong in Hawai‘i and we will fight back against any attempts to erase transgender people from our laws,” said Mandy Fernandes, ACLU of Hawaii Policy Director. “The administration wants to take away protections against discrimination, an action that will lead to devastating health consequences,” said Fernandes.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has attempted to roll back protections for transgender people in education, the military, prisons, and homeless shelters, in addition to health care. On October 8, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in a case involving Aimee Stephens who was fired because she is transgender. While a federal appeals court and the federal agency in charge of workplace discrimination complaints have said transgender people are protected from discrimination, the United States Department of Justice reversed positions under the Trump administration. However, in both health care and employment, the Trump administration cannot erase decades of court decisions saying transgender people are protected under laws prohibiting sex discrimination.

“Rolling back health care protections based on someone’s gender expression is discrimination. It’s a civil rights violation that will result in unfair burdens on their personal and professional lives, which nobody should have to endure. We encourage people in Hawai‘i to contact their elected officials and express support for nondiscrimination protections in healthcare,” said Joshua Wisch, ACLU of Hawaii Executive Director.