Malaysia: New airline passenger ‘departure tax’ goes into effect September 1
Beginning on September 1, 2019, travelers flying out from Malaysia will be required to pay a departure tax, that will range from RM8 (US$2) to RM150 (US$36). The departure tax rates will depend on the destination abroad and whether the flight is economy class.
Those flying from Malaysia to ASEAN countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), will have to pay either US$2 as an economy class passenger, or US$12 if not flying economy.
Those flying out from Malaysia to other countries outside of the ASEAN region will be charged a departure tax of US$5 if flying economy, and US$36 on other classes.
The departure tax will not be imposed on infants and toddlers aged below 24 months. Also exempt from paying the departure tax are airline passengers transiting via Malaysia, namely if they arrive in Malaysia from abroad and leave (whether it is in the same or different aircraft or with the same or different flight number) Malaysia to the next destination with the transit period not exceeding 12 hours.
