South Pacific Cruise Alliance welcomes Guam

The South Pacific Cruise Alliance is pleased to announce the Micronesian US Territory of Guam has joined the organization.

“Guam becomes our ninth member and our second new member to join this year,” said SPCA President & Chairman, David Vaeafe from American Samoa.

At Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, Florida in April this year, Wallis & Futuna joined the organization.

“Guam’s location in the northern Pacific and close to Asia makes it an ideal cruising destination from the eastern markets and a potential home port for cruising around Micronesia.

Mr. Vaeafe said SPCA welcomes the opportunity to share information, best practices and experiences to help the destination develop its cruising sector.

“The Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) is very excited for this opportunity to work with the SPCA and its partners in strengthening the Pacific’s position in the cruise market,” said Melanie Mendiola, GEDA CEO.

Under the new leadership of Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, GEDA is breathing new life into initiatives to get more cruise ship traffic into Micronesia with the hopes of creating more jobs, promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and increasing resiliency of our already thriving visitors’ industry.

“Guam receives over 1.5 million travellers per year primarily from Japan and Korea. We are investing millions in upgrading our Port of Entry including Guam International Airport Authority and the Port Authority of Guam with plans to develop Guam as a viable home port for top tier cruise brands,” she said.

The South Pacific Cruise Alliance members are American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Pitcairn Islands, Samoa, Tonga and Wallis & Futuna.

For 2020, 723 cruise ships will call into SPCA ports and destinations.