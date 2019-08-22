For the fifth time, Iconic Santorini collects a World Travel Award

For more than a quarter century, the hospitality experts at the World Travel Awards organization have been recognizing and celebrating excellence throughout the travel industry. This month, for the fifth time, they have awarded Iconic Santorini with a prize, this time for “Greece’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel.”

The five-year-old Iconic Santorini is a luxury boutique cave hotel carved into the ancient volcanic cliffs of Santorini. Perched 1,000 feet above the sparkling sapphire bay of a 3,600-year-old volcanic caldera, the spectacular residential suites were created from traditional cliffside homes with white-cube facades and vaulted white interiors. In their distinctive styling, they offer today’s demanding travelers a blend of distinctive Hellenic culture with complete amenities including flat-screen televisions, sound systems, complimentary WiFi and supremely comfortable COCO-MAT 4-layer bedding.

In honor of Iconic Santorini’s fifth World Travel Award, here are the Top 5 reasons to visit the hotel:

1. Super-suites offer even more space to spread out. Honeymooners and other guests looking for the ultimate treat can reserve either the spacious Cave Suite, with his-and-her bathrooms and a walkabout balcony with a jetted plunge pool, or the serenely private Cliff Suite, which has with one entire level of the hotel all to itself, double balconies for wraparound views and two personal pools, one indoor, one outdoors.

2. The can-do concierge team stands ready and waiting. Whether someone is trying to orchestrate a marriage proposal, tour an active archaeological dig or find the best souvlaki on the island, they will receive bespoke attention from the talented staff, who will even check in before the trip to help them plan.

3. Packages pack in extras. Bottles of Champagne, excursions to vineyards and dinners at the hotel’s popular taverna are just a few things that are bundled into the hotel’s value-added offers for couples, including the Lovers’ Escape and the Honeymoon Retreat.

4. It’s easy to stay relaxed and fit in workouts. At the hotel’s intimate, elegant cave spa, a massage followed by a soak in the jetted grotto pool is a popular way to get into vacation mode. There are jogging paths around the hotel, but fitness fans can also opt for an indoor workout on one of the Cybex machines.

5. The guests say it all. Guests’ gushing testimonials include general praise (“We highly recommend anyone who wants an epic travel experience to stay at the Iconic”), love for the crisp, island décor (“I’m strongly considering remodeling our master bedroom to match the design and style of the Iconic”) and shoutouts to the staff (“The service staff were fantastic and exceeded expectations in every way, with positive energy that is indeed contagious”).