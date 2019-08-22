Which airlines have the highest proportion of female pilots?

The aviation industry is growing at a rate of 5 to 10 percent each year. But the number of women entering the profession remains stagnant.

A MODEST NUMBER

Among European airlines, the British airline Flybe and the Luxembourgish Luxair came at the top, with each having 10% of women piloting their fleets.

The percentage is hardly more impressive for global airlines. 11.6% of Australian regional carrier QantasLink’s pilots are women, while the figure is 9.6% for Hawaiian Air.

These figures are, however, almost twice the global average of just 5.2%, according to the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

Among the nearly 4200 pilots working for Russian airliner Aeroflot, just 58 are women, or just 1.4%, while the number is not much higher for Emirates, at 2.3%.