Which airlines have the highest proportion of female pilots?
The aviation industry is growing at a rate of 5 to 10 percent each year. But the number of women entering the profession remains stagnant.
A MODEST NUMBER
Among European airlines, the British airline Flybe and the Luxembourgish Luxair came at the top, with each having 10% of women piloting their fleets.
The percentage is hardly more impressive for global airlines. 11.6% of Australian regional carrier QantasLink’s pilots are women, while the figure is 9.6% for Hawaiian Air.
Rio bus hijacker shot dead by police, 37 hostages rescued in Brazil
A hijacker has taken the passengers of a bus hostage on a bridge in Brazil. ... Read More
African Tourism Board President running for presidential election in Seychelles?
The travel and tourism industry in Seychelles is proud of Alain St.Ange, their former minister ... Read More
Hong Kong pro-democracy protests take toll on local tour operators, retailers
With trip planners turned away from Hong Kong amid ongoing mass pro-democracy protests, Hong Kong ... Read More
These figures are, however, almost twice the global average of just 5.2%, according to the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).
Among the nearly 4200 pilots working for Russian airliner Aeroflot, just 58 are women, or just 1.4%, while the number is not much higher for Emirates, at 2.3%.