Which airlines have the highest proportion of female pilots?

The aviation industry is growing at a rate of 5 to 10 percent each year. But the number of women entering the profession remains stagnant.

Among European airlines, the British airline Flybe and the Luxembourgish Luxair came at the top, with each having 10% of women piloting their fleets.

The percentage is hardly more impressive for global airlines. 11.6% of Australian regional carrier QantasLink’s pilots are women, while the figure is 9.6% for Hawaiian Air.

These figures are, however, almost twice the global average of just 5.2%, according to the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

Among the nearly 4200 pilots working for Russian airliner Aeroflot, just 58 are women, or just 1.4%, while the number is not much higher for Emirates, at 2.3%.

