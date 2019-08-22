African Tourism Board President running for presidential election in Seychelles?
This paves the way for One Seychelles party to contest the coming Presidential elections and the next National Assembly elections (the Legislative Assembly). Perhaps this will make St. Ange a head of State and a President of the African Tourism Board at the same time.
St. Ange has not yet officially announced he was running for president of this island nation.
Besides St.Anges ambition to lead Seychelles into a next chapter, St. Ange always worked with a global mindset with an African agenda.
