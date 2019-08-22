Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana, a Centara Hotels & Resorts property located near Don Mueang International Airport, is the only hotel and convention center within Thailand’s largest Government Complex. Centara has just completed a comprehensive renovation worth more than 100 million baht, spanning guestrooms and suites, the hotel’s restaurant, and lobby and public areas. The renovation reflects a modern, elegant and stylish design perfectly attuned to the local art and culture of the Mons community residing in Koh Kred, Thailand, offering guests a unique visual look and a brand new hospitality experience.

The makeover reveals newly-designed guestrooms, which increase to 212 total rooms divided into four room types — Superior Room, Deluxe Room, Junior Suite, and CENTRA Plus Suite. Every guestroom features a contemporary design and light décor presenting the charm of Siamese Fighting Fish, which has endured since ancient times and was recently declared the National Aquatic Animal of Thailand, on a wall in each guestroom. Guestrooms also offer all the amenities needed to make your stay enjoyable and relaxing, including complimentary hi-speed Wi-Fi. Junior Suites and CENTRA Plus Suites also feature a private living room for your comfort.

All-day dining restaurant Bistro4 has been redesigned with a show kitchen and new decoration, offering to seat for 350 guests and suitable for socializing with friends and colleagues. The Bistro4 menu features delectable international cuisines, including Thai, Japanese and Western fare, creatively crafted by experienced chefs.

Additional upgrades include renovations to its lobby, with a new concept offering a non-hotel lobby-like comfortable feel. MIX Social Space has also been designed as a co-working space, making it an ideal place for semi-private meetings and social gatherings, where guests can settle into a comfortable chair and relax in a cozy atmosphere with complimentary hi-speed Wi-Fi. The Grab & Go corner has also been created within the MIX Social Space area for guests to purchase snacks, drinks and personal care products 24/7.

In addition, the hotel offers retail space and brings products crafted by people with disabilities and the elderly to sell at the Community Shop located near the lobby, reflecting Centara’s commitment to supporting those in need while building a strong community and inclusive society. In addition, the hotel features a Thai massage service located at the Refresh Zone near the lobby for guests to relieve stress and tension, courtesy of elderly Thai massage specialists from Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

The hotel offers up to 26 meeting rooms divided between two buildings – Square and Circle – plus the Convention Centre, which spans more than 29,000 square meters. The Square building provides flexible meeting spaces with 24 meeting rooms, including the Vayupak Grand Ballroom, a gigantic 1,710-square-metre pillar-less venue with a ceiling height of 9.3 meters, for meetings catering up to 2,000 guests. The Circle building offers an auditorium and ample reception space, with a glass wall giving a panoramic view of the complex. Every meeting room features the latest technology including hi-speed Wi-Fi. Events of every scope and scale, be it a seminar, product launch, press conference, staff party, wedding or concert, will be skillfully handled by the hotel’s professional team.

The hotel is connected to Government Complex Building B, giving meeting participants convenient access to banks, shops, clinics, and other facilities. Currently, the hotel is one of the main venues organizing government agencies’ events with strong demand from private companies.

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centra/cgc/