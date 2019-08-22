Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Holiday Cruises 2019

During the holidays, a vacation should put the family at ease, and cruising offers travelers stress-free planning, the opportunity to experience multiple destinations and the flexibility to cater to individual budgets and activities. With Norwegian’s philosophy of vacationing your way, guests can spend their holiday out-at-sea, stress-free, doing what they want, whenever they want with whoever they want.

With that said, below are some of Norwegian’s holiday cruise offerings:

Norwegian Dawn Holiday Cruises to the Western Caribbean are perfect for the whole family! Guests enjoy Christmas on board with festive, family activities including sing-a-longs, caroling, gingerbread house making and a meet & greet with Santa Claus all while visiting the beautiful islands of the Caribbean including Costa Maya, Cozumel, Mexico and more. Itinerary: 7-Day Western Caribbean from Tampa Date: November 24 – January 5, 2020 Calls: Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan Bay islands, Honduras; and Harvest Caye, Belize

go to the Southern Caribbean from New York. Escape the winter blues and visit and explore some of the most beautiful ports in the Caribbean for Thanksgiving, New Years Eve and Christmas! Pride of America Holiday Cruises sails year-round from Honolulu, Oaho on a seven-day inter-island cruise with nearly 100 hours in port time and the one’s in December are great for those who would enjoy a longer vacation during the holidays. Guests can partake in four-day pre-cruise tours in Honolulu and Oahu to experience traditions of the Polynesian Culture Center & Kualoa Ranch, wander through the surfing town of Haleiwa and honor lives lost at Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona Memorial. Itinerary: 11-Day Oahu Explorer Hyatt or Hilton Cruisetour Dates: December Calls : Honolulu (Oahu); Kahului (Maui); Hilo (Hawaii); Kona (Hawaii); Nāwiliwili (Kaua`i); Honolulu (Oahu)

