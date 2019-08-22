Pilot killed when helicopter hits power line, crashes into river in Russia
A helicopter crashed into a river after hitting an electric power line in the Vologda Region in northwest Russia, the press office of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.
“A helicopter hit a power transmission line near the community of Soivolovskaya in the Cherepovetsky District of the Vologda Region and fell into the Suda River,” the ministry said.
There were two people aboard the helicopter. One person was killed. “The pilot’s body was found near the crash site. He was identified,” the regional emergencies services reported on Wednesday.
