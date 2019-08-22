Washington DC boutique hotel: New executive leadership

Kimpton Glover Park Hotel announced the appointment of Phillip Blane to general manager and Adela Toto to director of sales and marketing. The 154-room boutique hotel on Wisconsin Avenue is located just above Georgetown in Washington DC.

Blane joins Kimpton after more than two decades in the restaurant and hospitality industry, most recently serving as a consultant at Next Door Dining. In his day to day at Glover Park Hotel, Blane is responsible for overseeing all personnel, business development, and guest relations for the boutique hotel.

A longtime restaurateur and Washingtonian familiar with the upper Northwest neighborhoods, Blane most notably launched high-end American restaurant Unum in 2011, serving as executive chef and owner-operator until 2017. When he’s not at work, Blane enjoys spending time with his wife and son, playing Frisbee, jumping on roller coasters at Six Flags, and tackling crossword puzzles. This is his first hotel GM role.

Another recent hire includes director of sales and marketing Adela Toto. In her new role with Kimpton Glover Park Hotel, she will oversee the hotel’s sales, marketing, and catering teams. Toto fluently speaks four languages: Albanian, English, Italian ,and German.

Toto joins the Kimpton Glover Park Hotel team from The Alexandrian and Morrison House Autograph Collection Hotels, where she was the complex associate director of sales and marketing. Throughout the past 18 years, Toto has worked with five-star luxury properties in Albania as well as various hospitality companies in the greater Detroit and Washington DC metro areas. Toto lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with her husband and one-year-old daughter.