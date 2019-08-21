SkyWest Airlines announces new VP of Airport Operations

Steve Black to retire after 28 years with the airline

SkyWest Airlines announced today the appointment of Greg Wooley to the new position of Vice President – Airport Operations, effective September 6, 2019.

In this position, Wooley will be responsible for airport ground operations at all SkyWest and vendor-handled locations, as well as the development and implementation of their respective operational procedures and policies.

He will oversee ground equipment, corporate real estate, ground personnel training, and will work with our partners to support a reliable and positive customer experience.

As Vice President – Airport Operations, Wooley will report to Mike Thompson, SkyWest Airlines Chief Operating Officer.

Wooley takes on this new role with more than 25 years of aviation experience, including leadership positions in airport services, inflight and maintenance training and standards, as well as flight standards and regulatory compliance.

He served most recently as Vice President of Flight Operations for ExpressJet Airlines, where he oversaw the safe operations of more than 400 daily departures.