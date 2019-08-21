UNIGLOBE Travel International welcomes new location in India

UNIGLOBE Travel International has added to its global network in India with the addition of UNIGLOBE SilverSky Travel, based in New Delhi.

Agency directors and entrepreneurs Dinesh Chauhan and Sanjay Sharma gained experience in the travel industry before venturing out to start their own agency in 2015. UNIGLOBE SilverSky now has two locations, in Delhi and Chennai, serving primarily business travellers. The team also has a dedicated team of vacation travel experts.

UNIGLOBE Travel South Asia will formally welcome UNIGLOBE SilverSky at the region’s 14th annual conference, to be held August 23-25 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. “Thanks to regional president Ritika Modi and her leadership team, India remains one of our strongest markets in South Asia and continues to attract top agencies. I am so pleased to welcome Dinesh and Sanjay to our growing family in the region,” says UNIGLOBE founder and CEO U. Gary Charlwood.

The UNIGLOBE Global Partner program is open to top-performing travel management companies in select markets. With the addition of this partner location, clients of UNIGLOBE Travel worldwide now have access to expertise from more than 50 UNIGLOBE locations across 27 cities in India.

