New US-Japan aviation agreement hailed by US airline industry

Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, issued the following statement commending the agreement signed by the U.S. and Japan today which will increase access for U.S. airlines and passengers flying to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport:

A4A applauds the U.S. Government and the Government of Japan for their efforts to finalize a new air services agreement that expands services to Haneda Airport, Tokyo’s downtown airport. The new flights will provide expanded opportunities for passengers traveling to Tokyo.

Japan is one of the most important global markets for U.S. carriers. Enabling all U.S. carriers to compete for access at Haneda – one of the world’s largest and busiest airports – helps to improve international relations with our Japanese partners, while yielding immense benefits for the traveling and shipping public.

U.S airlines connect the world like no other industry can, and this new agreement with Japan reflects the critical role aviation plays as a driver of jobs and economic growth in the U.S. and throughout the world.

Travelers flying on U.S. airlines will benefit from 12 additional flights to Haneda which are expected to begin in time for the 2020 summer travel season.