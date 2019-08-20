Russian visitors killed in Greece helicopter crash
Two Russian visitors were killed in a helicopter crash off the Greek island of Poros, Russian Embassy spokesman said today.
“There were two Russian nationals on board the helicopter that crashed near Poros. Both of them, as well as the Greek pilot were killed,” the diplomat said.
He said “all necessary measures are taken by the embassy’s consular section” to repatriate the bodies. The diplomat declined to give the names of the dead or other details of the crash.
According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, a private helicopter crashed into the see south of the port of Poros at 3:40pm local time.
No eTN Insider Tip for this article: Do you have a suggestion?Click here to apply and nominate your destination, company or service to become THE insider tip for this or another prominent cornerstone articles on eTurboNews. You may be added to the content including a prominent link to your website as an "Insider Tip". Such articles often gain significant interest in social media and the "search world" for an extended time period. Such articles should focus on your destination or your type of services. Not everyone applying can be approved.
submit a news tip
Cape Cod Beaches: Tourism almost a land apart
Along with its elegant landscaping, this is a land of ideal summer temperatures, ranging between ... Read More
African Tourism Board applauds President Kenyatta of Kenya for co-chairing the Global Resilience and Crisis Management Center
The President of the Republic of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted Jamaica's Minister of Tourism ... Read More
29 Chinese tourists injured in Moscow tour bus crash
29 Chinese tourists were injured when their tour bus hit a lamppost on a busy ... Read More
It is known that it was an Agusta A-109 helicopter, owned by a local entrepreneur who leased it for commercial use. The helicopter had been leased by two Russian nationals for a flight from the town of Galatas to the international airport of Athens. According to eyewitnesses, the copter rammed into electricity transmission lines, caught fire and crashed into the water 50 meters off the coast.
The divers have retrieved the bodies. The Russian Embassy has confirmed that all three on board were men.
Earlier reports suggested that a Russian woman with a child had been on board the helicopter.