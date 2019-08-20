How are hotel occupancies in Hawaii?

In July 2019, Hawaii hotels statewide reported growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy compared to July 2018. Contributing to this growth, hotels on the island of Hawaii reported significant gains, continuing the trend from June 2019.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR increased to $260 (+5.2%), with ADR of $305 (+3.9%) and occupancy of 85.2 percent (+1.0 percentage points) (Figure 1) in July.

HTA’s Tourism Research Division issued the report’s findings utilizing data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

In July, Hawaii hotel room revenues grew by 3.5 percent to $434.8 million, approximately $14.6 million higher than last year. There were approximately 27,700 fewer available room nights (-1.6%) in July with room demand similar to 2018 (Figure 2). Several hotel properties across the state were closed for renovation or had rooms out of service for renovation during July.

All classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide reported RevPAR gains for the month of July 2019. Luxury Class properties reported a strong increase in RevPAR to $506 (+11.0%) with ADR of $603 (+3.7%) and occupancy of 83.9 percent (+5.5 percentage points). Midscale & Economy Class hotels reported RevPAR of $155 (+1.7%) with ADR of $183 (+0.4%) and occupancy of 84.3 percent (+1.0 percentage points).

Among Hawaii’s four island counties, Maui County hotels led the state in RevPAR at $359 (+9.3%), ADR of $436 (+7.7%) and occupancy of 82.2 percent (+1.2 percentage points). Maui County was led by the strong performance of properties in Wailea, which earned RevPAR of $640 (+13.6%), ADR of $697 (+12.2%), and 91.7 percent occupancy (+1.1 percentage points).

Oahu hotels reported higher RevPAR in July of $230 (+1.4%) compared to a year ago, with growth in ADR to $261 (+1.3%) and occupancy that was similar to last year at 87.9 percent (+0.1 percentage points). Waikiki hotels performed similarly to last July.

Hotels on the island of Hawaii saw increases in RevPAR to $223 (+19.0%), ADR of $266 (+9.1%) and occupancy at 83.6 percent (+7.0 percentage points) in July compared to the same time last year. Most notably, Kohala Coast hotels had a 30 percent increase in RevPAR to $324 compared to last July, along with strong growth in ADR to $376 (+10.7%) and occupancy of 86.3 percent (+12.8 percentage points). In May 2018, Kilauea volcano started erupting in lower Puna, which contributed to a downturn in visitors to the island of Hawaii in the following months.

Kauai hotels reported lower performance compared to last July with decreases in RevPAR to $233 (-5.7%), ADR of $301 (-3.0%) and occupancy of 77.5 percent (-2.2 percentage points).