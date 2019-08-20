BREAKING NEWS

Munich-bound Lufthansa jet returns to St. Petersburg, Russia for ‘technical reasons’

mm Chief Assignment EditorAugust 20, 2019 19:33

German Lufthansa Flight LH2565 en route from St. Petersburg, Russia to Munich, Germany returned to St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport for ‘technical reasons’ earlier on Tuesday.

The aircraft landed in a routine mode, a source of the airport’s operator said.

“The aircraft had to return to the airport for technical reasons, it has landed routinely,” the source from the Northern Capital Gateway Consortium said.

 

