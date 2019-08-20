Munich-bound Lufthansa jet returns to St. Petersburg, Russia for ‘technical reasons’
German Lufthansa Flight LH2565 en route from St. Petersburg, Russia to Munich, Germany returned to St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport for ‘technical reasons’ earlier on Tuesday.
The aircraft landed in a routine mode, a source of the airport’s operator said.
“The aircraft had to return to the airport for technical reasons, it has landed routinely,” the source from the Northern Capital Gateway Consortium said.
