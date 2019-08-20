IMEX America Association Leadership Forum to provide leadership skills training as boards face an unprecedented rate of change

Future-proofing is among the topics explored at the Association Leadership Forum, a free half-day of education and networking at IMEX America, exclusively for association leaders and created by the American Society for Association Executives (ASAE).

According to ASAE, the world in which associations operate is changing fast, and organizations need to understand the external forces that could make or break their future success. Future-proofing is crucial and forms the backbone of major industry initiatives, including ASAE ForesightWorks, an evidence-based research initiative to create a culture of foresight among associations.

Taking place the day before the show on September 9, the Association Leadership Forum is designed to enhance leadership skills, address the current disruptive business environment, and ensure that associations are nimble enough to achieve results in a competitive landscape.

Participants will be inspired and challenged by visionaries and role models from a variety of professional and trade association backgrounds. Developed as an interactive format, the forum leverages strategic conversations and collaborative peer learning to help senior association members apply advanced leadership concepts. Participants will leave inspired, motivated, and ready to embrace change to drive their association forward.

Offerings to Drive Change

The Association Leadership Forum, which is followed by an Association Evening reception, will cover the following topics:

• Susan Robertson, CAE, Executive Vice President, ASAE President, ASAE Foundation will deliver the Chairman’s opening remarks: Focus on the future for associations, discussing the importance of developing a long-term view of the opportunities and threats on the horizon and using scanning and forecasting to anticipate members’ future needs and preferences. She will provide an overview of ASAE research on the leading drivers of change in the association industry.

• Hannes Combest, Chief Executive Officer, National Auctioneers Association will introduce ASAE’s foundation’s ForesightWorks initiative to reveal how foresight can help drive change in Drivers of change affecting the future of your association. Combest will also discuss how artificial intelligence, evolving workforce dynamics, and shifts in content delivery and consumption are altering the association environment.

• Technology and the future of work will explore how technological advances are disrupting the traditional definition of work and outline what to expect from the impact of flexible working schedules, outsourcing and the gig economy.

• Picking up on that theme, in The societal impact of work redefined, Lynda J Patterson, President and Owner, AMPED, will discuss the impact of growth in the freelance economy on organizational success. Attendees will take away an understanding of how working culture has developed over the years and what to expect in the future.

• Perhaps the critical question executive directors must ask themselves is: “How do you have the right conversation with your board about the future?” In The CEO perspective: Prime your board to probe the future, Shawn Boynes, FASAE, CAE, Executive Director, American Association of Anatomists will identify principles and practices to guide future-focused strategic conversations and decision making. Boynes will also offer tips to instill foresight as a discipline and cultural element and how to support a board’s effectiveness using research and tools from ASAE ForesightWorks.

• This year’s Panel Discussion, Using foresight and imagination to address leadership challenges, will address the trials and opportunities that come from engaging the boards of various organizations in conversations about how to face expected and unexpected challenges.

Making new connections at the Association Evening

Attendees can then network and celebrate the start of IMEX America at Association Evening. Association professionals can unwind with their peers, reconnect with old friends and forge new connections ahead of the show which runs September 10 – 12, 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center at The Venetian® | The Palazzo® in Las Vegas, NV.

“Associations face challenges that are often vastly different from those of a typical business. Facing an unprecedented rate of change from factors such as changing workforce dynamics and advances in technology, association leaders must proactively embrace change. The ability to adapt and respond to these forces is critical to an association’s future,” says Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group. “Given the importance of associations to the meeting industry, and the importance of meetings to associations, we’re committed to offering the Association Leadership Forum as a way to examine and collaborate on some of these issues.”

The Association Leadership Forum takes place on Monday September 9. It is created by ASAE and sponsored by Meet Hawai’i.

IMEX America takes place September 10 – 12, 2019, with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on September 9. Registration for the show is free of charge and open to all who work in the meetings, events and incentive travel industry.

eTN is a media partner for IMEX America.