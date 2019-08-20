Arriving at Dubai Airport on Emirates: Record traffic and how EK prepares for it
Use smart immigration gates when flying to Dubai on Emirates Airlines using Emirates ID or passports will mean reduced waiting at UAE immigration.
Passengers should get ready joining a massive amount of travelers trying to enter the United Arab Emirates at Dubai airport. This will be at the peak after summer and the Eid holidays.
Excluding transit passengers, over 500,000 people are expected to arrive into Dubai from 20 August until the beginning of September. Emirates has a number of services and initiatives in place to ease and handle waiting times after landing in Dubai.
For families, baby strollers are available on arrivals at every Emirates gate. Buggies are also available if needed.
Mohammed Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Airport Services said: “With another record-breaking period coming up when it comes to passenger arrivals, we want to ensure that Emirates customers coming back to Dubai have the best experience possible starting from disembarkation through to every touchpoint and have positioned extra resources to ensure a speedy arrival journey.”
Close to 500,000 bags will be processed during this period. Emirates passengers are informed about their designated baggage carousel prior to landing on their personal ice screens, so they can proceed and collect their bags with ease.
