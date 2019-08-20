Airbnb Miami: Quiet neighborhood sick of shootings

An early morning shooting in the Venetian Islands in Miami left a man hospitalized and in critical condition. Sadly, this is another case in a string of violent parties and gun shootings taking place at Airbnb rentals across the nation.

Miami police reported that they received a call a little after 3:30 a.m. about shots fired at the residence in the 800 block of Venetian Way.

“There was some sort of a dispute at one of the homes on the Venetian Causeway, that argument escalated and there were shots fired. We do have a victim that was shot and is critical condition,” said Miami police Commander Freddie Cruz said: “We do not have anyone in custody. We are asking anyone with any information that might be able to assist us in putting this puzzle together, please come forward. This is something that is very rare in this area so it is a concern to us.”

Today’s incident happened at the same home which is an Airbnb rental that MMA fighter Conor McGregor had been staying at in March when he got in to trouble on Miami Beach. McGregor was arrested at the home at 891 North Venetian Drive after an incident in which he allegedly smashed the phone of a British tourist after that tourist tried to take his photo at Club Liv at the Fountainbleau Hotel on Miami Beach.

The violence and neighborhood safety concerns continue to escalate across the country with the growing influx of short-term rentals, like Airbnb. Click here to view an updated map of violent gun shootings at Airbnb rentals in residential neighborhoods this summer.

The shooting left members of the neighborhood outraged over the continued disruption of living next to an Airbnb. One neighbor said, “This home has been problematic. In the past few years, this Airbnb has had all kinds of bad people staying there. They are not considerate of their neighbor[s]. They really need it shut down like an Airbnb in this neighborhood needs to if they cannot keep it under control.”