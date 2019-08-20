Africa welcomes visitors with open arms: Meet the new Voice of Africa Cuthbert Ncube

The African Tourism Board has a giant approach for the African Travel and Tourism industry.

It is a new dawn for Tourism in Africa and for the Continent as we usher in the voice of Africa by Africa in Africa, says by Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, the first Chairman of the African Tourism Board.

He is based in Pretoria, South Africa. Mr. Cuthbert is the CEO of Kwela Fleet Management and resigned as the regional vice-chair for the UNWTO Affiliate to lead the African Tourism Board.

In his welcome note to ATB members and supporters he says:

It’s the birth of the African Tourism Board (ATB) whose mandate is to drive the vision and the aspirations of more than 1,323,568,478 people in Africa.

ATB is ready to represent more than 54 Nations whose pride is vested on its untapped resources. Africa arises and synergies your efforts.

ATB is officially at your disposal as the only tool and voice that will unify our efforts and bring hope and change to the masses through sustainable tourism projects.

As we embark on this journey I am honored to be working with a team who have vested their energy and expertise with a wealth of experience in the Travel and Tourism sector in fulfilling the objectives of ATB.

May I take this time to invite our strategic partners, Affiliate Members, and all Tourism Bodies across the continent to join hands with us as we fulfill the mandate of people.

Leading ATB as the Chairperson my mandate is to serve with humility and uncompromising the integrity of our diverse societies, my conviction is ATB in Africa for Africans by Africans together we can go a long way yet segmented we might go faster and limit our destinations.

The Continent needs a well-coordinated and synchronized approach to realize the potential and benefits of Tourism.

We all believe that Africa is endowed with massive abundant Tourism resources that could sustain and enhance the foundation of sustainable Tourism.

Therefore Africa needs to fast forward the implementation processes of sustainable tourism in sub-Saharan Africa. We have so much to pollinate to create offsprings for the next generation.

ATB is strongly advocating a United Global approach in dealing with Sustainable Tourism in its dimensional form.

Joining ATB is paramount and strategically as I have the honor to usher you to a new era as the Continent needs Champions to build and cement and appreciate the Regional capacity we need for the long -term success of sustainable Tourism.

May we bring our diverse cultures and bring down the walls that separate our divides, and work towards unifying our synergies as a Continent.

Let’s build bridges across the borders that separates us.

Tourism is the only vehicle for Africa to integrate our expertise and change programs within Nations.

ATB is your voice and vehicle to enhance Africa’s vision to eradicate poverty through Sustainable Tourism.