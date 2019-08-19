Hotel Zetta Amplifies Tech-Forward Guest Experiences with Elevated In-Room Service

San Francisco’s most innovative hotel adds Volara-powered Alexa technology in every guestroom and Atari Pong® Table to its Zetta Suite

Hotel Zetta, a hotel managed by Viceroy Hotels & Resorts and owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust boasting ultra-modern guest rooms, innovative health and wellness programming, and cutting-edge tech experiences in the heart of San Francisco’s bustling SoMa district, is pleased to announce new tech-forward guest amenities that adds a new level of innovative in-room offerings and services. As the most tech-friendly hotel in San Francisco, Hotel Zetta now gives travelers an intuitive way to engage with the hotel directly with newly installed Amazon Alexa voice assistants powered by Volara, the only provider of custom voice-based solutions for the hospitality industry, in all of the property’s tech-forward and design-forward guestrooms along with adding a retro-inspired Atari Pong® Table to its Zetta Suite.

“Hotel Zetta continues to be at the forefront of delivering the latest technological offerings and experiences to our savvy travelers who expect a high caliber of service every time they visit,” said Mark Beevor, Hotel Zetta’s general manager. “Being in the heart of an innovation hub like San Francisco, we’re proud to now offer Volara-powered Alexa, as well as a robust selection of tech-centric amenities that can’t be found elsewhere in the city.”

With Volara now an integral part of the hotel experience, guests can speak commands to Amazon Alexa to order Hotel Zetta’s services directly from the comfort of their guestrooms. This offering gives visitors full control of their in-room experiences, whether its ordering a toothbrush, setting up a wake-up alarm, syncing their music playlists through Alexa, finding out the dining specials at The Cavalier restaurant or trying the Relax & Rejuvenate in-room spa treatment. These quick on-command services are designed to make the guest experience as smooth as possible and is facilitated by Volara’s secure integration hub, which interfaces with the ALICE Hotel Operations Platform and MCOMS Guest Room Entertainment Platform at Hotel Zetta.

The recently-installed Atari Pong® Table in the Zetta Suite is equipped with games loaded with retro sound effects, bouncing lights and the original game mechanics. The table blends the high-tech mechanical engineering of today with the beloved game from the ‘80s. Atari Pong® Table features the classic PONG® game, a Bluetooth speaker so players can customize their PONG tournament experience with custom soundtracks, a LED clock display and USB charging. The control panels on the table can also be hidden so it can be enjoyed as a retro coffee table.

Other tech-centric amenities include a virtual reality booth located in the hotel lobby featuring action, underwater or adventure games, OCULUS GO virtual reality headsets and Nintendo Switch portable gaming consoles available to all guests for complimentary use. Additionally, the Playroom now features pinball machines, a shuffleboard and neon artwork. Each guestroom also features broadband Wi-Fi to help our guests always stay connected, the most up-to-date streaming platforms such as Netflix so guests can watch their favorite content on the TVs while traveling, and convenient in-room wireless charging capabilities.

Located at the iconic convergence of San Francisco’s Union Square, SoMa and Financial Districts, Hotel Zetta is perfectly situated to experience the best of San Francisco’s fashion, arts, technology and music. Originally built in 1913 and reopened on its 100th anniversary, this 116-room property effortlessly combines state-of-the art amenities with intuitive service. With 2,760 square feet of meeting and event space, and Playroom, Hotel Zetta is the go-to hotspot for San Francisco’s leading-edge cultural and business communities. Hotel Zetta is a member of the Viceroy Hotel Group family and is located at 55 5th Street in San Francisco, California.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 59 hotels, totaling approximately 14,300 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. Pebblebrook also owns The Unofficial Z Collection, which includes other innovative hotels in San Francisco, including Hotel Zeppelin, Hotel Zelos, Hotel Zephyr, Hotel Zoe and The Hotel Zags in downtown Portland. For more information, visit pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.