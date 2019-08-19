African Tourism Board applauds President Kenyatta of Kenya for co-chairing the Global Resilience and Crisis Management Center

The President of the Republic of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett’s invitation to be honorary co-chair representing Africa) on the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCM).

Cuthbert Ncube, chairman of the African Tourism Board issued the following statement:

” We want to congratulate the Honourable President of the Republic of Kenya His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta for his new role as the Honourary Co-Chair.

ATB applauds and acknowledges His Excellence for his efforts in implementing a well-coordinated and synchronized approach in sustainable Tourism in Kenya, his involvement with GTRCM will bring much-needed expertise and knowledge within the Global Community.”

The Hon. Minister of Tourism for Jamaica Edmund Bartlett is a founding member of the African Tourism Board.

President Kenyatta joined the esteemed ranks of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, former president of Malta, as GTRCM honorary co-chairs.

The African Tourism Board believes tourism is a catalyst for unity, peace, growth, prosperity, job creation for the People of Africa.

More information: www.africantourismboard.com