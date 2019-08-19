Avianca Brazil: The end after Star Alliance says good bye

Ocean Air Linhas Aéreas also is known as Avianca Brazil will leave the Star Alliance as of September 2019.

Avianca had entered bankruptcy proceedings in brazil and Brazilian authorities canceled its Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

Avianca joined Star Alliance in 2015 after Brazil’s largest carrier at that time Varig stopped operation.

Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh is assuring journalists in a press release that the alliance is regretting Avianca Brazil leaving. With Air Canada, Avianca, Air China, Copa Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, South African Airways, TAP, Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines and United Airlines offering flights to Brazil from their home markets, Avianca Brazil had an important role.

The Star Alliance CEO wanted to point out that Avianca S.A. in Bogota, Columbia remains a member of the alliance

On August 1 the light at the end of the tunnel went out for Avianca Brasil as Brazilian civil aviation agency ANAC redistributed its prized slots at São Paulo’s Congonhas Airport on Wednesday and a majority of appeals judges voted to liquidate the carrier, in bankruptcy protection since December. Even the name is gone, as Colombia’s Avianca did not renew the license.