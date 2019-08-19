South African Airways names new Director of Sales Development for U.S. Northeast Region

South African Airways (SAA), the national flag carrier of South Africa announces the appointment of Ms. Danielle Manegio as Director, Sales Development for the Northeast Region of the United States, effective August 19, 2019. She will be based in New York, NY and will report to Marlene Sanau, Vice President, Sales – North America.

As director of sales development, Danielle will be responsible for the airline’s business development and passenger sales that are generated through national and regional travel management companies, retail travel agency, travel consortiums, corporate, tour operator and consolidator accounts for the northeast region of the United States. Her sales region of responsibility will include: New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine.

“Danielle has an extensive airline background in sales and a native to the Northeast area where she has built strong relationships that will bring great value to increasing SAA’s position in this region,” said Marlene Sanau, vice president of sales for South African Airways in North America. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience within the airline industry will further enhance SAA’s partnerships with our key travel industry partners in the market. Danielle’s appointment is timely as we will soon enhance the service provided on our flagship New York JFK nonstop route with the introduction of the state of the art Airbus A350-900.”

Prior to joining SAA, Danielle served in sales management positions with Norwegian Air in New York, NY, where she was responsible for strategic business development and sales planning to increase market presence. She also held various sales management positions with Qatar and Virgin Atlantic prior to joining Norwegian Air. She is a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Applied Social Relations.