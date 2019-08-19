World Business Travel Insurance Market Latest Innovations with Top Key Company Analysis
The Global Travel Insurance Market Valuation of US$ 12 billion in 2017 and it is expected to reach with a CAGR of 4.70%.
The Global Travel Insurance Market Valuation of US$ 12 billion in 2017 and it is expected to reach with a CAGR of 4.70%.The report is an associate complete analysis of this market across the globe. It offers a summary of the market as well as its definition, applications, key drivers, key market players, key segments, and producing technology. Additionally, the study presents statistical knowledge on the status of the market and thus may be a valuable supply of steerage for corporations and people fascinated by the business. To boot, elaborated insights on the corporate profile, product specifications, capacity, production worth, and market shares for key vendors are conferred within the report.
Introduction of Travel Insurance:
Travel insurance plans are designed to cover costs and losses and reduce the risks associated with unexpected events encountered while traveling. It is a useful method of protection for those traveling domestically or abroad.
Key Players:
CSA Travel Protection, USI Affinity, Seven Corners Inc, TravelSafe Insurance, MH Ross, Allianz Global Assistance, Travel Insured International, AXA, American International Group Inc, Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Travelex Group, Tokio Marine HCC Medical Insurance Services Group, Aviva plc, American Express Company, Munich RE, Groupama, MAPFRE ASSISTANCE, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd, Starr Companies
Segments:
Global Travel Insurance Market segmentation, by type:
Single Trip
Annual Multi-trip
Long Stay
Global Travel Insurance Market segmentation, by application:
Senior Citizens
Education Travelers
Backpackers
Business Travelers
Family Travelers
Major Key Points of Global Travel Insurance Market:
1. Global Travel Insurance Market -Scope and Methodology
2. Global Travel Insurance Market -Key Trends and Developments
3. Travel Insurance Industry analysis
4. Global Travel Insurance Market Segmentation
5. Global Travel Insurance Market -By geography
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
8. Appendix
