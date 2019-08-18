Flying to Guyana may be more direct from Europe and USA soon

Travel to Guyana. What is there to do in Guyana when visiting? This may be a hot question for tourists wanting to travel and explore to Guyana soon.

There may be some great answers for the Travel and Tourism Industry, along with new opportunities in the pipeline by Virgin Atlantic Airlines, United Airlines, Jet Blue and American Airlines.

A country on South America’s North Atlantic coast Guyana defined by its dense rainforest. Virgin Atlantic Airlines may be introducing a direct service from London to Georgetown, the capital of Guyana. This could be followed by United States-based carriers Jet Blue and United Airlines and perhaps American Airlines ready to expand their service from Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco or Houston to Guyana from December.

The Guyana government says the United Kingdom-based Virgin Atlantic Airline is interested in servicing the route and could possibly do so by next year

. Guyana became independent from Britain in 1966 and a Co-operative Republic in 1970, when a non-executive President replaced the Governor-General. A new constitution in 1980 gave the President wide executive powers. The Cabinet is headed by the President, and there is a 65-member National Assembly elected by proportional representation.

Guyana is full of natural adventure located on the North East Coast of South America and is its only English speaking country. Between 1o & 9o North Latitude and 57o & 61o West Longitude, bordering Venezuela to the West, Brazil to the South, Suriname to the East.

Guyana is the fourth-smallest country in South America after French Guiana, Suriname and Uruguay; it has four distinct geographical areas: the Low Coastal Plain; the Hilly Sand and Clay Belt; the Highland Region and the Interior Savannahs. The area is 214,970 sq.km. Approximately 75% of the land area is still intact forest, and 2.5% is cultivated. The coastline is 1 meter to 1.5 meters below sea level at high tide necessitating an elaborate system of drainage canals. The most valuable mineral deposits are bauxite, gold, and diamonds. The main rivers are the Demerara, Berbice, Corentyne, and Essequibo.

Guyana is a tropical destination that is pleasant and warm for most of the year, humid, moderated by northeast trade winds; two rainy seasons (May to mid-August, November to January). Mean temperature of 27 ° C and the average temperature range from 24 ° C to 31 ° C. Rainfall is approximately 2,300mm a year in Georgetown.

Guyana’s population is approximately 747,884 (Census 2012) of whom 90% live along the coastal strip and banks of major rivers. There is a risk of malaria in certain parts of the interior.

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has confirmed that he has held talks with a senior official of the airline.

“They were on a Skype call to myself and the Minister of Finance, on them coming here . . . . This was the Director of the airline with oversight for routes. He was going into a meeting and he would like to know what is Guyana’s position, saying he would like to put Guyana on their route for 2020,” Patterson said.

United States-based carriers Jet Blue and United Airlines have also expressed an interest in the Guyana market even as American Airlines is set to expand its service to Guyana from December.

While Virgin Atlantic has scheduled flights to Barbados and other Caribbean destinations, Guyana is not served by a direct airline service from any European country.

However, officials here say with the country expected to begin commercial oil exploration next year, Guyana could become an interest for several international airlines.

