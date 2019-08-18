Cuba is a travel and tourism destination and a life saving medical tourism destination for those with stage 4 lung cancer, but Americans cannot go easily.

Racotumomab also is known as Vaxira and has been approved in two countries, Argentina and Cuba, for the treatment of recurrent or advanced NSCLC, or NSCLC independent of the disease stage when no other standard therapy can be administered.

Since relations between the U.S. and Cuba were normalized under President Barack Obama, a growing number of lung cancer patients traveled to Cuba for a vaccine called Cimavax, and more recently, a newer vaccine, Vaxira.

This was history and is now a crime. PRI reported about an American from Colorado, who has stage 4 lung cancer.

As his treatment options appeared to be dwindling this fall, he traveled to Cuba for a vaccine treatment despite a U.S. federal law that prohibits Americans from going there for health care.

The Coloradans needs more of the vaccine and is planning to travel to Cuba again this spring. He knows traveling to Cuba is a violation of American, but should he die to support Trump’s boycott?

The United States is about to join the United Nations World Tourism Organization, where the former Secretary often talked about the human right to travel.

Louis D’Amore founder and president of the New York-based International Institute for Peace Through Tourism echoes this. With his peace trips, he supports “Peace Through Tourism.” Perhaps this would be a good and life-saving idea for U.S. Cuba relations.