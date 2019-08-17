New Yorkers Discover French Roses

Picture this: It is a late on a summer afternoon; you are relaxing with friends on the terrace of your Manhattan penthouse. The weather is hot, humid, damp, rainy, definitely undesirable. What wine is the perfect selection for improving the mood? A French Rose!

Not any French Rose… but the French Rose from Chateau de Berne (Provence) that currently spans 1,250 acres of countryside in the heart of Provence. Surrounded by garrigue and olive groves, the 290 acres of wine-producing plots are planted with Grenache, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cinsault, Carignan, Viognier, Merlot, Semillon, Ugni Blanc and Rolle grape varieties.

The Grapes

It may be difficult be comprehend, but some people continue to believe that Rose is a blend of red and white wines; others think that Rose is made from a single grape variety called “Rose.”

Most Roses are made from the red grapes such as Grenache, with a small percentage of white grapes added to the blend. It should be noted that the Rose’s color comes from the skins of the grapes as the juice of most grapes is almost colorless.

Main grapes: Carignan, Cinsault, Grenache, Mourvedre and Tibouren with a growing use of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah. There is an AOC requirement that at least 20 percent of the Rose must be blended from wine produced by the saignee method of maceration. Saignee (bleeding – in French), involves making Rose as a by-product of red wine fermentation where a portion of the pink juice from the grape must is removed at an early stage and fermented separately to produce Rose. They are normally dry with the zest derived from the acidity.

Newer winemakers have introduced the use of oak barrels for aging and fermentation. Some winemakers are using temperature-controlled tanks that allow a cooler fermentation process and better for white wine production.

