Customs and Border protection systems shut down paralyzes US airports

Customs and Border protection systems in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington international airports are experiencing “issues” causing a shutdown. This means customs officers to have to manually process passengers’ documents.

The cause of the shutdown is yet unknown, with the agency saying they were working to identify the problem. Photos on social media showed huge lines of passengers at the airports waiting to be processed. John F. Kennedy Airport in New York said it was starting to use backup computers systems, adding that people were still being processed, “but slower.”

Passengers reported that they’ve spent more than two hours standing in line at the Washington Dulles International Airport.