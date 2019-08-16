Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center continues to invest in $128 million advancement project

The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center continues to be the choice venue for international organizers staging world-class exhibitions and conferences in Hong Kong. In the fiscal year 2018-2019 (July 2018 to June 2019), a total of 1,000 events were held at the HKCEC, including 119 exhibitions and 159 international and local conferences, along with hundreds of corporate meetings, banquets and entertainment events. During the year, the HKCEC welcomed a record attendance of over 8.5 million, including exhibitors, trade buyers, conference and meeting delegates, event visitors, banquet guests and restaurant customers.

The 119 exhibitions and 159 international and local conferences cover diverse topics such as gerontechnology, cloud technology, wine and spirits, cosmetics, art, and medical science, etc. Three new exhibitions and 65 new conferences were successfully held at the HKCEC.

Ms Monica Lee-Müller, Managing Director of Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (Management) Limited (“HML”), the professional and private management company of the HKCEC, said, “We are proud of the results while striving for continuous enhancement. We share our success with our business partners, staff members and community at large.”

Although there have been road closures nearby the HKCEC during several public activities since June, the HKCEC remained accessible by foot, private cars, freight trucks and public transportation.

Ms Lee-Müller commented, “Safety of visitors and staff members has always been HML’s top priority. We have a set of emergency preparedness plans and are ready to activate in response to different scenarios. HML remains confident for long term development of the industry and continues to invest in the HKCEC Five-Year Advancement Project for maintaining the HKCEC’s world class infrastructure and services. Stage 1 of the Project has progressed on schedule.”

Major events, including the Hong Kong Book Fair with close to one million attendees, were held in July without interruption. Over the past few weeks, several annual popular events continued to attract huge crowds.

The annual Food Expo, concurrently held with Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo, and International Conference of Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products, which together utilize all exhibition halls at the HKCEC opened yesterday (15 August) as scheduled, with large number of overseas exhibitors, and enthusiastic visitors, including families with young children and elderlies.