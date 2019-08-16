Crestline Hotels & Resorts to manage the Residence Inn Tampa North/I-75 Fletcher

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced today it has been appointed to manage of the 78-suite Residence Inn Tampa North/I-75 Fletcher in Tampa, FL. The recently renovated hotel is located in a serene setting in close proximity to the University of South Florida and provides easy access to Florida Hospital Center and the Moffitt Cancer Center. It is also convenient to area attractions including Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, and the Museum of Science and Industry.

“The Residence Inn Tampa North is ideally situated for business, leisure, and medical travelers. It offers the comfort of extended stay accommodations which are perfect for both families and long-term guests,” said James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline. “This is our tenth hotel in Florida as Crestline manages a diverse portfolio of properties throughout the state,” added Carroll.

The Residence Inn Tampa North/I-75-Fletcher offers studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, large desk workstations, and free high-speed Internet. Guests may enjoy a daily complimentary hot breakfast buffet and evening socials Monday through Wednesday with beverages and light fare. For relaxation there is a heated outdoor pool and spa, 24-hour access to the fitness center, and an outdoor Sport Court.