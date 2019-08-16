Southern African heads of state meet in Tanzania

Leaders from the Southern African region are meeting in Tanzanian commercial city of Dar es Salaam this weekend for their annual Heads of State Summit, carrying a banner that targets economic development for their countries.

Made up of 16 member nations, mostly impoverished states, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is now striving to develop its natural resources through regional integration process.

Except South Africa, which is highly developed with big and medium business, other SADC regional member-states are still lugging behind in key development areas, mostly in manufacturing industries and international trade.

The region is rich in tourist, with South Africa taking a lead in both tourism and travel trade in key cities.

Tourism remains a priority sector, which many of the SADC countries are striving to develop. Forecasts see continued tourism growth in the SADC region by four percent each year over next eleven years.

The SADC region is a unique tourist destination, made up of very diverse tourist products.

In Mauritius, there are unique tourist friendly beaches and services which make this Indian Ocean Island the best beach destination among SADC member states.

Boasting lush tropical vegetation, powder-white beaches and clear turquoise waters, Seychelles – a 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, stands among leading tourist destination member of the SADC region.

Seychelles is a colorful blend of cosmopolitan life with people of diverse races, religions and cultures. People from across the continents of Africa, Europe and Asia have settled here down the ages – each bringing and lending to this vibrant country their own distinct flavor of culture and traditions, making for the eclectic mix of Seychellois culture.

With its idyllic natural beauty and peacefully, Seychelles attracts the first class holiday makers, mostly from South Africa, Europe, United States and other parts of the world.

South Africa is the key SADC member boastful of wildlife; sun, sea and sand. Diverse and rich cultures as well, like the Zulu people – home of the legendary African warrior Shaka Zulu brings South Africa among the best tourist destinations in Africa.

Table Mountain in Cape Town and Kruger National Park, one of the biggest wildlife parks on Earth make South Africa the leading tourist destination in Southern African region.

More than 10 million tourists have been recorded to visit South Africa last year, making this SADC member state a leading inbound and outbound tourist destination.

Botswana boasts of the biggest concentration of the elephant. Big herds of elephants are found roaming in Botswana wildlife parks.

Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Zambia plus wildlife are the other tourist pulling attractions in both these two neighbor states.

Lake Nyasa beaches in Malawi and the beautiful scenery of the mountains, tea plantations and wildlife are key attractions in Malawi.

In Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is the symbol of Africa as the highest peak in the continent. Ngorongoro Crater, the Selous Game Reserve and the Serengeti National Park are the most unique tourist products pulling visitors to this part of Africa.

In Namibia, the uniqueness of the Kalahari Desert, the Desert Lion, rich wildlife and diversified African cultures are unique tourist attractions.

African cultures in Lesotho and eSwatini are part of tourist products in Southern African region which attracts a multitude of visitors.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the other SADC member state is famous for its dense forest. It is the home of mountain gorillas, other than beautiful scenery of the equatorial vegetation. The famous Congolese music makes a part of cultural heritage in Congo.

Although SADC is coming up in place, protocols on tourism, travel and the facilitation of the movement of people, amongst others, there are still entry visa requirements between at least three SADC Member States.