United Airlines announces Tokyo, Haneda service from Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C.
United Airlines today announced it will begin service between four of its U.S. hubs and Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, located approximately 15 minutes from downtown Tokyo. United will begin operating nonstop service between Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. and Haneda on March 28, 2020, subject to government approval. United currently offers daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Haneda.
In addition to United’s new Haneda flights, Tokyo’s Narita International airport will continue to be a hub for United with nonstop daily service between Narita and Denver, Guam, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and San Francisco. With the start of these new routes, United will no longer serve Narita from its Chicago and Washington D.C. hubs, and will shift these flights from Narita to Haneda.
“Our new service to Haneda gives our customers more choice and connections to more than 65 destinations throughout Asia. With service beginning next spring, we look forward to providing convenient service for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and beyond,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network. “United has offered nonstop service between the U.S. and Japan for more than 40 years and we are excited to expand our Japan network at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and continue to be the largest U.S. carrier to Japan.”
United commends the efforts of Secretary Elaine Chao, her team at the U.S. Department of Transportation and officials at the U.S. State Department in making additional services at Tokyo Haneda a reality starting spring 2020.
|United Airlines to Tokyo Haneda Schedule, Effective March 28, 2020
|Flight
|From
|To
|Depart
|Arrival
|Aircraft
|UA 881
|Chicago
|Haneda
|12:45 p.m.
|3:55 p.m. (+1)
|B777-200ER
|UA 882
|Haneda
|Chicago
|5:45 p.m.
|3:55 p.m.
|B777-200ER
|UA 39
|Los Angeles
|Haneda
|12:00 p.m.
|3:45 p.m. (+1)
|B787-10
|UA 38
|Haneda
|Los Angeles
|6:20 p.m.
|12:25 p.m.
|B787-10
|UA 131
|New York/Newark
|Haneda
|10:40 a.m.
|1:35 p.m. (+1)
|B777-200ER
|UA 130
|Haneda
|New York/Newark
|5:15 p.m.
|5:10 p.m.
|B777-200ER
|UA 803
|Washington Dulles
|Haneda
|12:30 p.m.
|3:30 p.m. (+1)
|B777-200ER
|UA 804
|Haneda
|Washington Dulles
|4:00 p.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|B777-200ER
|UA 875
|San Francisco
|Haneda
|10:45 a.m.
|1:55 p.m. (+1)
|B787-9
|UA 876
|Haneda
|San Francisco
|3:45 pm
|9:05 a.m.
|B787-9
|*Aircraft type and flight times are subject to change
|*United currently serves Haneda from San Francisco
|United Airlines to Tokyo Narita Schedule, Effective March 28, 2020
|Flight
|From
|To
|Depart
|Arrival
|Aircraft
|UA 837
|San Francisco
|Narita
|11:30 a.m.
|2:35 p.m. (+1)
|B777-300ER
|UA 838
|Narita
|San Francisco
|5:05 p.m.
|10:20 a.m.
|B777-300ER
|UA 32
|Los Angeles
|Narita
|11:30 a.m.
|3:10 p.m. (+1)
|B787-9
|UA 33
|Narita
|Los Angeles
|5:00 p.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|B787-9
|UA 143
|Denver
|Narita
|1:30 p.m.
|4:20 p.m. (+1)
|B787-8
|UA 142
|Narita
|Denver
|6:00 p.m.
|1:35 p.m.
|B787-8
|UA 7
|Houston
|Narita
|10:25 a.m.
|2:00 p.m. (+1)
|B777-200ER
|UA 6
|Narita
|Houston
|4:35 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|B777-200ER
|UA 79
|New York/Newark
|Narita
|11:05 a.m.
|1:55 p.m. (+1)
|B777-300ER
|UA 78
|Narita
|New York/Newark
|5:00 p.m.
|4:50 p.m.
|B777-300ER
|UA 903
|Honolulu
|Narita
|09:55 a.m.
|1:25 p.m. (+1)
|B777-200ER
|UA 902
|Narita
|Honolulu
|6:55 p.m.
|7:00 a.m.
|B777-200ER
|UA 828
|Guam
|Narita
|7:00 a.m.
|9:55 a.m.
|B777-200 / B737-800
|UA 196
|Guam
|Narita
|12:00 p.m.
|2:55 p.m.
|B737-800
|UA 873
|Guam
|Narita
|5:05 p.m.
|7:50 p.m.
|B777-200 / B737-800
|UA 827
|Narita
|Guam
|11:00 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|B777-200 / B737-800
|UA 197
|Narita
|Guam
|5:35 p.m.
|10:35 p.m.
|B737-800
|UA 874
|Narita
|Guam
|9:05 p.m.
|1:45 a.m. (+1)
|B777-200 / B737-800
|*Aircraft type and flight times are subject to change