United Airlines announces Tokyo, Haneda service from Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C.

United Airlines today announced it will begin service between four of its U.S. hubs and Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, located approximately 15 minutes from downtown Tokyo. United will begin operating nonstop service between Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. and Haneda on March 28, 2020, subject to government approval. United currently offers daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Haneda.

In addition to United’s new Haneda flights, Tokyo’s Narita International airport will continue to be a hub for United with nonstop daily service between Narita and Denver, Guam, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and San Francisco. With the start of these new routes, United will no longer serve Narita from its Chicago and Washington D.C. hubs, and will shift these flights from Narita to Haneda.

“Our new service to Haneda gives our customers more choice and connections to more than 65 destinations throughout Asia. With service beginning next spring, we look forward to providing convenient service for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and beyond,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network. “United has offered nonstop service between the U.S. and Japan for more than 40 years and we are excited to expand our Japan network at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and continue to be the largest U.S. carrier to Japan.”

United commends the efforts of Secretary Elaine Chao, her team at the U.S. Department of Transportation and officials at the U.S. State Department in making additional services at Tokyo Haneda a reality starting spring 2020.

United Airlines to Tokyo Haneda Schedule, Effective March 28, 2020 Flight From To Depart Arrival Aircraft UA 881 Chicago Haneda 12:45 p.m. 3:55 p.m. (+1) B777-200ER UA 882 Haneda Chicago 5:45 p.m. 3:55 p.m. B777-200ER UA 39 Los Angeles Haneda 12:00 p.m. 3:45 p.m. (+1) B787-10 UA 38 Haneda Los Angeles 6:20 p.m. 12:25 p.m. B787-10 UA 131 New York/Newark Haneda 10:40 a.m. 1:35 p.m. (+1) B777-200ER UA 130 Haneda New York/Newark 5:15 p.m. 5:10 p.m. B777-200ER UA 803 Washington Dulles Haneda 12:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. (+1) B777-200ER UA 804 Haneda Washington Dulles 4:00 p.m. 3:45 p.m. B777-200ER UA 875 San Francisco Haneda 10:45 a.m. 1:55 p.m. (+1) B787-9 UA 876 Haneda San Francisco 3:45 pm 9:05 a.m. B787-9 *Aircraft type and flight times are subject to change *United currently serves Haneda from San Francisco

United Airlines to Tokyo Narita Schedule, Effective March 28, 2020 Flight From To Depart Arrival Aircraft UA 837 San Francisco Narita 11:30 a.m. 2:35 p.m. (+1) B777-300ER UA 838 Narita San Francisco 5:05 p.m. 10:20 a.m. B777-300ER UA 32 Los Angeles Narita 11:30 a.m. 3:10 p.m. (+1) B787-9 UA 33 Narita Los Angeles 5:00 p.m. 11:00 a.m. B787-9 UA 143 Denver Narita 1:30 p.m. 4:20 p.m. (+1) B787-8 UA 142 Narita Denver 6:00 p.m. 1:35 p.m. B787-8 UA 7 Houston Narita 10:25 a.m. 2:00 p.m. (+1) B777-200ER UA 6 Narita Houston 4:35 p.m. 2:30 p.m. B777-200ER UA 79 New York/Newark Narita 11:05 a.m. 1:55 p.m. (+1) B777-300ER UA 78 Narita New York/Newark 5:00 p.m. 4:50 p.m. B777-300ER UA 903 Honolulu Narita 09:55 a.m. 1:25 p.m. (+1) B777-200ER UA 902 Narita Honolulu 6:55 p.m. 7:00 a.m. B777-200ER UA 828 Guam Narita 7:00 a.m. 9:55 a.m. B777-200 / B737-800 UA 196 Guam Narita 12:00 p.m. 2:55 p.m. B737-800 UA 873 Guam Narita 5:05 p.m. 7:50 p.m. B777-200 / B737-800 UA 827 Narita Guam 11:00 a.m. 3:45 p.m. B777-200 / B737-800 UA 197 Narita Guam 5:35 p.m. 10:35 p.m. B737-800 UA 874 Narita Guam 9:05 p.m. 1:45 a.m. (+1) B777-200 / B737-800 *Aircraft type and flight times are subject to change