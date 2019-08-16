Visa for Tanzania? Better not on arrival at Kilimanjaro airport

Tour operators in Tanzania are warning their guests about a change in the process of obtaining a visa on arrival at Kilimanjaro International Airport.

With immediate effect foreign visitors arriving in Kilimanjaro without a visa need to complete the following processes:

• Queue for a Government Control Number

• Queue to pay for this at the bank

• Queue for Immigration to check and issue the visa

Therefore tanzaina travel professionals recommend to their guest to complete a Tanzania visa application online at www.immigration.go.tz This process takes 2-3 weeks.

The changes at Kilimanjaro has meant that the visa on arrival process can take in excess of two hours,

According to local authorites measures are being put in place to make this process quicker.