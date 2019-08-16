Hawaiian Kahala Hotel & resort now in Yokohama, Japan

The Kahala Hotel & Resort, a prestigious luxury resort located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, announced on August 16 that it will open the Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama, the first “Kahala” brand hotel outside of Hawaii, on June 17, 2020, in Yokohama’s Bay Area, surrounded by picturesque scenery in the cosmopolitan Japanese city. By combining Hawaii’s intellectually stimulating and sensual Aloha spirit with Yokohama’s reverence for and history of adopting world cultures, the Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama, as a completely new luxury hotel unique in the world, will offer guests a very special “Kahala” experience it hopes they will treasure.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort, situated in Honolulu’s exclusive residential area of Kahala — a tranquil neighborhood away from the hustle and bustle of the city, just a short drive past Diamond Head, regarded as the most scenic spot on the island. Since its opening in 1964, the hotel has welcomed American presidents (starting with Lyndon B. Johnson), royalty, heads of state, countless movie and rock stars, and prominent members of the literary world, and continues entrancing many people today.

www.hawaiitourismassociation.com