Southwest Airlines adds new nonstop flights to Kona, Hawaii, and Lihue, Kauai from San Jose

Southwest Airlines announced today the addition of new nonstop flights to Kona (KOA), on the Island of Hawaii, and Lihue, Kauai (LIH) from Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) beginning in January 2020. With the addition of these two nonstop destinations, Southwest becomes the second carrier to connect Silicon Valley’s airport to all four main Hawaiian Islands nonstop, and the third airline offering nonstop service to the Hawaiian Islands from SJC. Flight details and bookings are now available on Southwest.com/Hawaii.

“We are delighted that our long-time partner, Southwest Airlines, continues to offer Silicon Valley travelers additional choices to reach paradise,” said SJC’s Director of Aviation John Aitken. “The Big Island of Hawaii and Kauai are popular leisure destinations. Our community will respond favorably to these new flights, Southwest’s service and competitive fares, and the convenience of starting their Hawaiian holiday from Silicon Valley’s airport.”

Southwest plans to initially operate flights between SJC and Lihue four days per week (on Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun) starting January 19, 2020, and thrice-weekly to Kona (on Tue/Thu/Sat) beginning January 21. These new flights will be in addition to Southwest’s existing daily, nonstop flights between SJC and both Honolulu and Kahului (Maui), which began in May.