U.S. Travel Applauds New U.S.-Canada Preclearance Agreement

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Barnes issued the following statement on the enactment of the Canada-U.S. Preclearance Agreement, which expands Preclearance operations to travelers at land, rail and marine facilities in both countries, as well as at additional airports:

“This is a prime example of smart policymaking at work. Canada is the largest international inbound market to the United States, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already experienced great success with its six Preclearance operations in airports across Canada. The enactment of this agreement will build upon that success, helping facilitate efficient travel and strengthen security between the two countries.

“U.S. Travel has been actively engaged on this issue through its involvement in the Beyond Preclearance Coalition, a group of organizations working to expand Preclearance operations in Canada. We thank the governments of the United States and Canada for recognizing the enormous opportunity and mutual benefits of Preclearance, and for their cooperation in enacting this important program.”