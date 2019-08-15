2019 Vacation Confidence Index: What’s a vacation worth to you?

Little white lies about Wi-Fi are acceptable to half (49%) of working Americans avoiding checking into the office while on vacation, according to the 2019 Vacation Confidence Index.

As “email creep,” referring to when work obligations encroach on personal time, affects two thirds (65%) of workers who feel the need to check-in with the office while on vacation, using limited phone service or Wi-Fi in a vacation destination has become the excuse du jour for employees this summer.

Latest Vacation Confidence Index’s findings reveal the pressure to stay online while on vacation and that half of Americans think it’s acceptable to tell a white lie as an excuse to get out of checking in with the office while on vacation. In another survey, the travel insurance company analyzed the PTO/salary trade-off, noting that half of Americans would give up vacation time for higher pay.

Key findings from our 2019 Index reveal:

• Americans’ 2019 summer vacation spending will hit a record $101.7 billion, with average vacation spend exceeding $2,000 for the first time in a decade.

• Half of Americans would take a job with no paid time off for a higher salary, and on average they would require a 48 percent raise for the tradeoff.

• One in three Americans would give up a portion of their paycheck for unlimited vacation, while one in ten employees (12%) already have it.

• Half of working Americans would lie about cell reception and Wi-Fi access to avoid work calls and email on vacation.

• Nearly two-thirds of those who aren’t confident they’ll take a vacation this year cite financial reasons. They either don’t have the money to spend (44%) or do not want to spend their money on a vacation (19%).

• Only four out of 10 Americans are likely to use sharing economy services for 2019 summer travel.

• More than half (57%) of Americans did not take a leisure trip longer than four nights in the past year, a trend led by Millennials.