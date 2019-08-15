Southwest Airlines expands Hawaii service

Southwest Airlines Co. today announced the carrier will add new service to, from, and within Hawaii in mid-January 2020 with new, daily service between Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and Honolulu. In addition, new service nonstop between both of the carrier’s Hawaii gateways in the Bay Area, Oakland and San Jose, and both Kauai and the Island of Hawaii, will give Southwest Customers access to 18 flights transiting the Pacific each day between three California cities and four of the five airports Southwest will serve in the Aloha State.

Today’s schedule publication extends an ability for the carrier’s Customers to book Southwest travel through March 6, 2020, and also puts on sale the first-ever Southwest service to Lihue Airport (LIH) on Kauai and Hilo International Airport (ITO) on the Island of Hawaii.

With these additions, Southwest will operate a total 34 departures a day on interisland routes, including newly available service between Honolulu and Lihue & Honolulu and Hilo, four times daily in each direction. It will offer service nonstop between Kahului and Kona once daily in each direction.

Hawaii service details for previously announced gateway San Diego will be announced later.