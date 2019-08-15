Gender equality tops agenda at She Means Business as IMEX America 2019 set to drive diversity debate

With a recent World Economic Forum report (Global Gender Gap Report 2018) projecting it would take 202 years for men and women to reach economic parity, gender equality remains a pressing issue. It’s one that tops the agenda at She Means Business, part of IMEX America taking place September 10 – 12 in Las Vegas.

She Means Business, a joint event by IMEX and tw magazine, supported by MPI, will launch at the show following its success at IMEX in Frankfurt, bringing with it trail-blazing speakers and a commitment to collaborate and make a difference to the 21st century workplace.

Gender equality: less words and more action?

Dr. Mara Harvey, Head Global UHNW Germany, Austria, Italy of UBS Switzerland AG, delivers the keynote address – Gender equality: less words and more action? – explaining why actions speak louder than words in addressing barriers to economic equality. Beginning by exploring the root causes of the gender pay gap including the implicit meaning of semantics around risk and money, Mara will share her advice for boosting financial confidence across the generations, including stories and tools for tackling the glass ceiling.

She also joins a high caliber roster of speakers delivering punchy and powerful TED style mini presentations about women in business, delving into diversity, gender equality and female empowerment.

Other speakers include Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, Vicki Hawarden, VP Events for the Society for Human Resource Management and Melissa Ow, Deputy Chief Executive of the Singapore Tourism Board.

Professional & personal – finding a better balance

The sandwich generation: Balancing career and family is one that will resonate with many professionals, both women and men. With event management regarded as one of the most stressful careers in the world (Forbes, 2017), managing family obligations and a career can be challenging. An expert panel will debunk the myths, share best practices and solutions – the speakers are: Nelly Mukazayire, CEO of Rwanda Convention Bureau; Nicole Bowman, VP Marketing & Communications at IAEE; and Dale Hudson, Knowledge and Events Director of the IMEX Group.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “Issues around diversity and gender equality are more important than ever and She Means Business will provide women in events and their male counterparts with a platform for deeper understanding and action. The launch of this new conference at IMEX America follows two years of growth and refinement at IMEX in Frankfurt. It’s a valuable opportunity for planners to collaborate with and learn from inspiring speakers on crucial issues facing women today and – like all IMEX education – there’s no charge to attend.”

Kerstin Wünsch, Editor-in-Chief of tw tagungswirtschaft and Co-Founder of She Means Business, says: “We’re very excited to introduce She Means Business to IMEX America, in partnership with MPI. The conference aims for diversity, gender equality and female empowerment – we believe that if we come together, we can make a change.”

“We are thrilled to support She Means Business – an innovative and inspiring program in partnership with our strategic partner, IMEX Group,” said Paul Van Deventer, CEO and President of MPI. “Diversity and inclusion are at the core of MPI and we know the strong impact this program will have on our community.”

She Means Business takes place on Smart Monday, powered by MPI, a pre-show day of education on September 9, the day before IMEX America September 10 – 12 .

Registration for the show is free of charge and open to all who work in the meetings, events and incentive travel industry.

CCH Congress Center Hamburg sponsors the keynote at She Means Business. Singapore Tourism Board is the golden sponsor.