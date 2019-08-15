Second shortlist unveiled for WTM International Travel & Tourism Awards 2019

The second line-up of shortlisted candidates for the International Travel & Tourism Awards (ITTAs), presented by WTM, is revealed today (Thursday 15 August).

More than 90 nominations have been shortlisted for the prestigious awards scheme, now in their second year, as the Awards will celebrate the very best of travel and tourism on a global scale. The ITTAs recognise the outstanding successes of destinations, tourist boards, private sector companies and individuals.

The winners will be announced to an audience of more than 500 leading industry figures – including Heads of Tourism and Government Ministers – during a prestigious awards ceremony at Magazine London. The brand new event space, which is located just a stone’s throw away from WTM London venue, ExCeL offers a super modern experience with outstanding views of the City.

The ITTAs, presented by WTM and supported by the UNWTO, welcomed a selection of distinguished judges to assess the first tranche of categories, and the contenders have today been unveiled.

Expert judges were drawn from top industry organisations including, WTTC, International Airline Group (IAG), Adobe, Earth Changers, London & Partners, Euromonitor International, public relations body PRCA and the Global Wellness Institute.

The Best Destination category, introduced for 2019, saw an overwhelming response with more than 20 entries, so to enable the judges to compare the entries fairly, this category is now split into Country, City and Region, creating three separate categories.

Nicole Smart, International Travel & Tourism Awards Organiser, said: “We are amazed to see even more shortlisted entries for 2019, compared to the inaugural event last year. I feel this alone shows huge support from the industry.

“We have been delighted with both the volume and quality of the entries, with contenders entering from across the globe – from destinations as diverse as St.Kitts, Jordan, Kerala and Wales – and they demonstrate how tourism is playing a vital role in the economies of different cities and regions.

“Our judges have been greatly impressed by the exceptional quality of entries, and those who are on the shortlist know they have reached a very high standard – they will be among the best in the world.

The second categories to have shortlists unveiled are listed below, with the first wave announced last month (Thursday 25 July).

Best National Tourism Board Campaign

o Azerbaijan: Take Another Look by Azerbaijan Tourism Board

o Incredible India by CNBC

o Revitalising Tobago Tourism by Gravity Global

o The St. Kitts Shout Out by Rooster PR

o Feel Slovenia, Experience Croatia by Slovenian Tourist Board and Croatian National Tourist Board

o #GetNZontheMap by Tourism New Zealand

Best in Adventure

o Rubondo Island Camp, Rubondo Island National Park, Lake Victoria, Tanzania by Asilia Africa

o Alice in 7 Wonderlands by DEC BBDO

o Explore launches short break: Discover Chernobyl by Explore

o Intrepid Travel Women’s Expeditions by Intrepid Travel

o Guyana as a Leading Sustainable Adventure Destination by LOTUS

o Creating The Closest Thing To Flying by Rooster PR

o Alpe-Adria-Trail by Slovenian Tourist Board

o Jordan Trail by The Jordan Trail Association

o Getting off the beaten track in Northern Thailand, by The Tuk Tuk Club

Best Digital Campaign in Tourism

o Join me in Jamaica by Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company

o TBC Asia 2018 by Cinnamon Hotel Management Ltd

o Destination Abu Dhabi 2018 by Department of Culture and Tourism

o VisitBritain – #GreatBritishSurprise by Digital Visitor

o Wanderers – powered by G Adventures by G Adventures

o Discover Your South Africa by Ginger Juice

o #keyframe19: Plenty of influencers – and no ads, please by Hamburg Marketing GmbH

o iClick Interactive x Palazzo Versace Hotel: Expanding Brand Presence in Digital China by iClick Interactive Asia Limited

o Kerala Blog Express 5 by Kerala Tourism

o Tourism and Events Queensland – #GoForGold with the Queensland Games by MDSG

o Serbia Moments by National Tourism Organisation of Serbia

o MTV in Western Australia by SLC Representation

Best in Luxury

o Santorini Luxury Cruises – The experience of a lifetime! by Caldera Yachting

o The Art of Celebration by CNBC

o Carpe Diem Exclusive Boutique Santorini by PR MEDIACO

o Alpe-Adria-Golf by Slovenian Tourist Board

Best PR Campaign

o Malta Tourism Authority: Valletta 2018 by Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company

o We’ve Come a Long Way by Jago and Tourism NI

o #CoverTheProgress by KETCHUM INC

o First World Bee Day PR Campaign by Slovenian Tourist Board

o Lost Skills campaign by Travelopia: The Moorings | Sunsail

Best Digital Influencer Campaign

o #LoveAntiguaBarbuda 2018 by Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company

o Archipelago Guide For An Accidental Traveller by Citynomadi Ltd

o Abu Dhabi Destination Campaign by Department of Culture and Tourism

o Sailing in the British Virgin Islands with The Moorings and Simon Shaw by Travelopia: The Moorings | Sunsail

o Nassau Paradise Island & Find Us Lost by VERB Interactive

Best Destination Campaign – Country

o Azerbaijan: Take Another Look by Azerbaijan Tourism Board

o Buzz4trips by Buzz4trips

o Incredible !ndia 2.0 by CNN International Commercial

o Revitalising Tobago Tourism by Gravity Global

o #CoverTheProgress by KETCHUM INC

o Destination Campaign | No spoilers. See it live. by Loosers s.r.o.

o Wales Reimagined: Reviving Post Industrial Landscapes with Adventure Tourism by Smorgasbord

o South African Tourism – Discover Your South Africa by The Brighter Group

Best in Responsible Tourism

o Green Motion Environmental Strategy by Green Motion International

o Turizem Bohinj – Creating Sustainble Destination Model by AM+A Marketing & Media Relations