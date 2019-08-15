Captain Damir Yusupov and First Officer Gregory Murzin saved the lives of 234 passengers on board Ural Airlines flight U6178 from Moscow Zhukovsky airport for a domestic flight to Simferopol.

The Airbus A321 crash-landed this morning in a cornfield outside Moscow after the plane lost both engines, even though the weather was good when Ural Air flight U6178 took off from Moscow Zhukovsky airport for a domestic flight to Simferopol.

Landing U6178 under such conditions and only injuring 23 passengers is close to a miracle. who successfully landed their aircraft in a cornfield after losing both engines due to bird strikes

Upon take-off the aircraft sustained “numerous strikes from birds” to its powerplants, and “made an emergency landing”, says the Russian Airliner

It came down in a field, apparently a few moments after take-off from runway 12.in a cornfield close by.

Russia’s federal Investigative Committee has opened a routine criminal probe into the event, stating that the aircraft made a “hard landing” in a field in the Ramenskoye district.

It says an investigative team is organizing the necessary actions with the aim of establishing “all the circumstances and cause of the crash.