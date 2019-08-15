Tourism Tropical North Queensland names new CEO

Tourism professional Mark Olsen, who has been driving Brisbane’s 2031 vision as a destination, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) in Australia.

The Head of Tourism and Property Investment at Brisbane Marketing, Mr. Olsen will arrive in Cairns by the end of September for a two-week handover period before CEO Pip Close departs on October 16.

TTNQ Chair Wendy Morris said Mr. Olsen was very familiar with the region, having started his career in destination management as the regional manager for Tropical North Queensland at Tourism and Events Queensland 20 years ago.

“He was the founding chair of the Savannah Way, served on the Queensland Heritage Trails Network Project Steering Committees for Laura, Chillagoe, Hou Wang Temple and Mamu Tropical Skywalk, and worked on experience development plans for the Great Barrier Reef and the Wet Tropics,” she said.

“As General Manager of Consulting at EarthCheck from 2008-2018, Mark worked extensively with the industry in TNQ, across Australia and globally in growing aviation access, experience development, design and delivery of major investments, and destination and experience marketing.”

Mr. Olsen said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team at TTNQ, the industry, and many long-term colleagues at this important time for the region.

“Tropical North Queensland has always been a global leader for creating new visitor experiences and leading the agenda on sustainable tourism,” he said.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to bring my experience from 10 years at Tourism and Events Queensland and the past decade working with leading destinations globally that have embraced the TNQ approach.

“The global travel market is changing so rapidly, making it an opportune time for innovative regions like TNQ with its reputation for awesome nature-based activities, authentic Indigenous experiences and adventurous spirit.

“Customers want to make a real connection through authentic experiences that they can’t do anywhere else and they want to travel sustainably – Tropical North Queensland easily ticks those boxes.”